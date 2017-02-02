Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 17 OS Now Has a Cinnamon Spin, and It Looks Great

Calculate Linux developer Alexander Tratsevskiy announced today, February 2, 2017, the general availability of an official Cinnamon edition of his Gentoo-based Calculate Linux 17 operating system.

The Calculate Linux Desktop Cinnamon (CLDC) flavor has been released today at the request of many users for the latest Calculate Linux 17 stable series of the GNU/Linux distribution, which was announced last year on December 30 with the Xfce, KDE, and MATE desktop environments, as well as three Server editions and a Linux Scratch one.

Considering the fact that Calculate Linux 17 doesn't ship with a GNOME flavor, we can't blame fans of the Gentoo-based OS for requesting a Cinnamon spin, which pretty much resembles the modern GNOME 3 desktop because it's a fork of it. Of course, Calculate Linux Desktop 17 Cinnamon features a great collection of GNOME 3 apps and tools.

"CLDC is the forth Calculate Linux Desktop home or corporate environment providing an excellent user experience," explained the developer in today's release announcement. "We rebranded Cinnamon so as to make it look like a typical Calculate Linux desktop, unless it was impossible due to specificities of the environment."

Under the hood of Calculate Linux Desktop 17 Cinnamon

Taking a closer look under the hood of the Calculate Linux Desktop 17 Cinnamon edition, we can notice it includes the Cinnamon 3.2.7 desktop environment with the Nemo 3.2.0 file manager, Mozilla Firefox 50.1 as default web browser, the LibreOffice 5.2.3.3 office suite, GIMP 2.8.14 image editor, and Rhythmbox 3.4.1 music player.

The Pidgin 2.11 multi-protocol instant messager, Totem (Videos) 3.20.1 video player, Evolution 3.20.5 email, groupware and calendar client, along with various other common tools from the GNOME 3.20 Stack are also pre-installed in the new Cinnamon flavor of Calculate Linux 17.

The developer informs those who want to use the Calculate Linux Desktop 17 Cinnamon spin in combination with Calculate Directory Server (CDS) that the former will inherit all the server settings automatically without the need for any kind of system administration related tasks.

Calculate Linux Desktop 17 Cinnamon is now available for download from our website as Live USB images, for both 64-bit (x86_64) and 32-bit (i686) computers, which are fully customizable using the in-house built Calculate tools. Check out the gallery below to see the new Cinnamon edition of Calculate Linux 17 in action, because it looks great!

Listening to music on Calculate Linux Desktop 17 Cinnamon