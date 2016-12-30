Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 17 Launches with KDE Plasma 5.8.5 LTS and MATE 1.16

Today, December 30, 2016, Alexander Tratsevskiy had the great pleasure of announcing the release and general availability of Calculate Linux 17, a Russian desktop-oriented computer operating system based on Gentoo.

Calculate Linux 17 comes seven months after the Calculate Linux 15.17 release and promises great new features, including the latest KDE Plasma 5.8.5 LTS, MATE 1.16, and Xfce 4.12 desktop environments, along with the long-term supported Linux 4.4.39 kernel.

It ships with the usual Calculate Linux Desktop edition featuring the KDE (CLD), MATE (CLDM) and Xfce (CLDX) flavors, as well as Calculate Directory Server (CDS), Calculate Linux Scratch (CLS), and Calculate Scratch Server (CSS).

However, the biggest new feature of this release appears to be a brand-new server edition called Timeless, which incorporates the OpenLDAP 2.4.43 open-source implementation of LDAP, and Calculate Utilities 3.5.0.10.

Calculate Linux 17 Timeless features a bunch of functions, including LDAP server configuration, user account management via LDAP, backup, CLI and GUI interfaces, client-server architecture, and integration with the built-in package manager.

"Timeless is in fact a testing CL version, designed for those eager to try the development version of Calculate Utilities. Note that Timeless will be finally merged with Calculate Directory Server," said Alexander Tratsevskiy in the release notes.

All Calculate utilities received new features, improvements

Also new in Calculate Linux 17, it looks like all the Calculate utilities received new functions, including support for "or" expressions, package linking, package version downgrade, service launching, ldif format, and much more.

The GUI manager has been updated with new icons, improved system tray support, and better support for the system color scheme. Other than that, the command-line manager now allows user access to CLI tools via cl-console, which uses only one session.

The Live USB now allows for system startup without the PulseAudio sound system, and the Russian locale was fixed for hard disk startup. There's also support for installing Calculate Linux on NVMe devices.

The proprietary AMD Radeon drivers are no longer supported, and Calculate Linux 17 ships with up-to-date applications like KDE Frameworks 5.29.0, KDE Applications 16.12, LibreOffice 5.2.3, Firefox 50.1.0, GIMP 2.8.16, Claws Mail 3.14.1, and Clementine 1.3.1.

X.Org Server 1.17.4 is the default display server for all editions, and on the server side, Calculate Linux 17 offers Samba 4.2.14, BIND 9.10.3, Postfix 3.1.2, and ProFTPD 1.3.5b. To update from a previous version, execute cl-update or place the new ISO file in /var/calculate/linux and run cl-install.

Download Calculate Linux Desktop KDE 17, Calculate Linux Desktop Xfce 17, Calculate Linux MATE 17, Calculate Linux Scratch 17, Calculate Linux Scratch Server 17, and Calculate Linux Directory Server 17 editions right now from our website.