FreeBSD-Based TrueOS Gets New Stable Update, Adds Lumina Desktop 1.2.2, More

A new stable update of TrueOS has been published recently as a significant step forward for the FreeBSD-based operating system by adding new functionality and updating many of the core components.

Dated June 2, 2017, the stable TrueOS update adds the latest Lumina 1.2.2 desktop environment and OpenRC 0.26.2 init system. Copy, cut and rename functionality has been added to Lumina's desktop icons, along with paste, new file and new folder functionality in the right-click context menu. Best of all, it looks like the Lumina Desktop port has been made modular.

"The Lumina port is now modular: the x11/lumina metapackage still installs all Lumina utilities," explain the devs. "However, Lumina is now also broken down into a few standalone packages. Individual desktop utilities can be found under deskutils/lumina-*, the Lumina Desktop now exists in the x11/lumina-core package, and the core utilities are in x11/lumina-coreutils."

HAL is now unset and no longer installed by default

Among other improvements implemented in this new stable update of TrueOS, we can mention that the installer is now capable of loading only the VESA basic graphics driver for MBR partitions and the SCFB accelerated graphics driver for UEFI systems initially to ensure maximum system compatibility. Several components have been unset by default, including HAL, PostgreSQL, and ConsoleKit.

The Vim text editor should now work with AMD Radeon GPUs, the installer should now function correctly in 640x480 resolution, the installer text received a minor update, as well as the first boot wizard, and the pc-checkxdisplay script will now run the X.Org setup during the first boot. The NetworkManager component was updated as well to detect wireless signal strength better.

Other than that, the TrueOS handbook received several revisions, branching was added to the TrueOS project repositories to separate STABLE releases from TESTING ones, the old VirtualBox startup routine was cleaned, and the installer received a new "Optional Installation Packages" screen that lets users choose to install optional graphics drivers for Nvidia graphics cards or VM guests.

Download TrueOS 2017-06-01 installation mediums right now from our website.