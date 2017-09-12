First Look at the New Control Center of Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark)

Canonical is still working on polishing its upcoming Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system, due for release next month on October 19, and today we'd like to offer you a first look at the new control center that'll be implemented in this release.

You probably already know that Ubuntu 17.10 will be the first release of the popular OS in years to ship with the GNOME desktop environment by default, though Canonical's engineers are working day and night to customize the default Ubuntu session to make it easier for Unity users the next time they upgrade their PCs.

Therefore, Ubuntu 17.10's default GNOME session won't be a vanilla one, like that of the Fedora Linux operating system, but one that tries to resemble the look and feel of the deprecated Unity user interface, which was used by default since Ubuntu 11.04 (Natty Narwhal) and was based on the GNOME Stack.

A GNOME vanilla session will be available for installation as well, if you don't like what Canonical did to the GNOME desktop environment, but you probably won't have any trouble using the default one. We already showed you the new Ubuntu Dock, and today we're giving you a first look at the new control center.

Here's what Ubuntu 17.10 Control Center looks like

As of yesterday, those using Ubuntu 17.10 daily builds on their computers have probably noticed that there's a completely revamped control center when they clicked on the wheel icon in the system menu in the system tray area. And it's nothing like the old Ubuntu Control Center used in previous releases.

The new Ubuntu Control Center is a slightly revamped version of the GNOME Control Center of the forthcoming GNOME 3.26 desktop environment launching tomorrow, September 13, 2017, and it features an all-new navigation system with all sections listed on the left side of the window at a glance.

While most of the settings sections offer single pages, there are a couple of sections that opens another list of sections, such as Devices and Details, which feature multiple entries. The settings of the new Ubuntu Dock are also available in the new Ubuntu Control Center, which comes with built-in search functionality.

Check out the screenshot tour below to see the new Ubuntu Control Center in action, and you can download the latest daily build ISO image of Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) if you want to take it for a test drive. We think that it's cool, modern, and very handy, and it was about time to get a face lift.

Ubuntu 17.10's control center

