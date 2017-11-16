Firefox Quantum Now Rolling Out to All Ubuntu Linux Users, Update Now

Canonical announced today the general availability of the latest Mozilla Firefox 57.0 Quantum web browser for all of its supported Ubuntu Linux releases.

It didn't take long, and just two days after its official launch, the Mozilla Firefox Quantum web browser (version 57.0) landed today in the stable software repositories of Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr).

Firefox 57.0 a.k.a. Firefox Quantum is Mozilla's latest and greatest web browser, offering speeds twice as fast as of previous releases, thanks to the implementation of an all-new Photon browsing engine that's capable of leveraging the full potential of your personal computer, as well as a brand-new interface.

Firefox Quantum also unifies the address bar and search bar, revamps the new tab page, adds AMD VP9 hardware-accelerated video decoding support for better video playback and lower power consumption, and implements asynchronous scrolling capabilities for keyboard and touch scrolling input, and the autoscroll feature.

Ubuntu users can update to Firefox Quantum right now

For Linux systems, Mozilla implemented a stricter security sandbox for the content process blocking reading and writing of data on the local filesystem. Also, it's no longer possible to navigate to URLs using the middle mouse paste in the content area by default, and the toolbar Share button has been removed. Several security fixes have been addressed as well, as noted in Canonical's latest security advisory.

There are a bunch of other neat features in Firefox Quantum, some of which you'll discover yourselves if you update your Ubuntu Linux operating system to Firefox 57.0 from the main repositories. To update your system, please follow the instructions provided by Canonical at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Security/Upgrades or simply run the "sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade" command.