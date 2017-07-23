Firefox Focus Passes One Million Downloads Mark on Android, Gets New Features

Firefox Focus launched on Google's Android mobile platform only a month ago, and it looks like it already passed the one million downloads mark, so Mozilla wants to celebrate this milestone by launching three new user-requested features.

One million downloads in less than a month is a huge milestone for the Firefox Focus for Android app, which Mozilla designed from the ground up to be fast, easy to use, simple, free of any visual clutter that might get in your way when surfing the Web on your mobile device, and always private by shipping built-in with an ad blocker that promises to block annoying ads.

It's quite amazing to see that the privacy and security focused web browser from Mozilla has been embraced by more than a million Android users all over the world, and, in celebration of this major milestone, the non-profit organization updated Firefox Focus with a set of three new features that users requested since its initial launch last month.

"Since the launch of Firefox Focus for Android less than a month ago, one million users have downloaded our fast, simple privacy browser app. Thank you for all your tremendous support for our Firefox Focus for Android app," said Mozilla in a blog announcement. "This milestone marks a huge demand for users who want to be in the driver’s seat when it comes to their personal information and web browsing habits."

Introducing support for downloads and full-screen videos

The latest version of Firefox Focus for Android comes with support for watching videos in full-screen, support that appears to be compatible with most video hosting websites, but not YouTube due to a bug that Google is yet to fix. Additionally, the web browser now lets users download all sort of files on their Android-powered devices and updates the notification actions to make it easy to open the app.

Firefox Focus for Android 1.0 is available for download as we speak from Google Play Store, and it's compatible with Android 5.0 and later versions of Google's Linux-based mobile operating system for smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Firefox Focus is designed to block a wide range of common Web trackers and makes it easy to erase your entire browsing history, thus putting the user in full control.

Firefox Focus for Android