Firefox Focus for Android Promises to Block Annoying Ads, Protect Users' Privacy

Mozilla announced today that the Firefox Focus web browser that the Open Source company launched last year for iPhone and iPad devices is now also available for Android.

Designed from the ground up to be simple, fast, and always private, the Firefox Focus mobile app for Android doesn't feature tabs and it's free of any visual clutter that might get in your way when surfing the Internet from your mobile device. It comes built-in with an ad blocker that promises to block annoying ads.

"Firefox Focus allows you to browse the web without being followed by tracking ads which are notoriously known for slowing down your mobile experience. Why do we block these ad trackers? Because they not only track your behavior without your knowledge, they also slow down the web on your mobile device," says Mozilla.

Highlights of Firefox Focus for Android

The Android version of the privacy-oriented Firefox Focus web browser comes with a few attractive features, among which we can mention an integrated ad tracker counter for those who are curious to know how many ads were blocked on a certain web page, support for disabling the tracker blocker, and a notification reminder.

While disabling the tracker blocker could help users view a website that isn't loading correctly, the notification reminder feature reminds them, through a notification, when Firefox Focus is running in the background so you can easily erase your browsing history in case of an emergency.

Mozilla said that it enhanced the default browser experience of Firefox Focus, not just port the iOS version to Android, by adding support for custom tabs, the ability to disable ad blocking, and other performance improvements. The company promises to add more functionality to the app in upcoming updates.

You can download Firefox Focus for Android right now from Google Play Store.