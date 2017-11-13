Firefox 57 "Quantum" Web Browser Now Available to Download, Here's What's New

While the world waits eagerly for Mozilla to officially unveil the new Firefox Quantum web browser on November 14, 2017, you can download it right now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows PCs.

The biggest new feature of the Firefox 57.0 "Quantum" web browser is a major visual redesign that was developed by Mozilla as the Photon project and active on the Nightly channel until now. This makes the web browser two times faster than Firefox 49.0, according to Mozilla's development team.

"Firefox Quantum is roughly 2X faster than Firefox 49 on the Speedometer 2.0 benchmark, thanks to its new CSS engine, its “just right” multi-process architecture, the way it prioritizes your active tab, and much more," reads the preliminary release notes for Firefox 57.0 beta.

Other than that, Firefox Quantum comes with AMD VP9 hardware video decoder support for better video playback and lower power consumption, support for Date/Time input, the ability to manage website data, as well as support for the Accessibility indicator to be displayed in the title bar of the window.

On Linux, Firefox 57.0 provides a stricter security sandbox designed to block reading and writing on the local filesystem, and it changes the behaviour of the middle mouse paste to no longer navigate to URLs by default when used in the content area. Also, asynchronous scrolling was implemented in the browser's autoscroll feature to provide for a smoother scrolling experience.

Download Firefox 57.0 "Quantum" right now

Without any further ado, you can download Mozilla Firefox 57.0 "Quantum" web browser for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our web portal. The binaries are provided for both 64-bit and 32-bit platforms on Windows and Linux, and only 64-bit on macOS.

The source tarball is available to download as well. Tomorrow, when Mozilla will officially launch Firefox Quantum, we shall have a more in-depth article with all the new features, improvements, and changes that have been added in this major release of the widely used web browser. Until then, check it out in action below and let us know how you like the new Firefox Quantum.

New tab page