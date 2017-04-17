FFmpeg 3.3 "Hilbert" Open-Source Multimedia Framework Is Out, Here Is What's New

The FFmpeg project proudly announced the release of a new series of their freely distributed collection of libraries and tools to process multimedia content, FFmpeg 3.3, which has been dubbed as "Hilbert."

Coming about five months after the release of FFmpeg 3.2 "Hypatia," whose development cycle concluded with the version 3.2.4, the brand-new FFmpeg 3.3 "Hilbert" series is here to add an extra layer of performance improvements to the open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.

Prominent new features of FFmpeg 3.3 include an internal ebur128 library to finally drop the libebur128 dependency, support for the Pro-MPEG CoP #3-R2 FEC protocol, new premultiply video filter, support for spherical videos, as well as new PSD, Apple Pixlet, 16.8 and 24.0 floating point PCM, and QDMC audio decoders.

The CrystalHD decoder was moved to a new decode API, and it looks like FFmpeg 3.3 ships with new NewTek SpeedHQ decoder, MIDI Sample Dump Standard demuxer, new readeia608, threshold, abitscope multimedia, and midequalizer filter, a Sample Dump eXchange demuxer, and an XPM decoder.

VAAPI-accelerated MPEG-2 and VP8 encoding now available

Among other changes included in the major FFmpeg 3.3 "Hilbert" series, we can mention VAAPI-accelerated MPEG-2, VP8, and Optimal Huffman tables for (M)JPEG encoding support, FM Screen Capture Codec, native Opus, and ScreenPressor decoders, as well as a new MPEG-7 Video Signature filter.

Scenarist Closed Captions demuxer and muxer are available as well, along with support for decoding Intel QSV-accelerated VP8 video streams, and deinterlacing and scaling filters for Intel QSV videos. Support for MOV files with multiple sample description tables is present in FFmpeg 3.3 as well.

The asyncts filter was deprecated for af_aresample, as well as the legacy X11 screen grabber, FFmpeg 3.3 making use of XCB instead. An incomplete ClearVideo decoder was implemented, and the "configure" command now fails if the autodetect-libraries are requested but not found.

As expected, FFmpeg 3.3 "Hilbert" ships with up-to-date libraries, including libavutil 55.58.100, libavcodec 57.89.100, libavformat 57.71.100, libavdevice 57.6.100, libavfilter 6.82.100, libavresample 3.5.0, libswscale 4.6.100, libswresample 2.7.100, and libpostproc 54.5.100.

The FFmpeg 3.3 "Hilbert" source tarball can be downloaded right now from our website if you fancy compiling it on your platform, or you can grab the binaries for macOS and Microsoft Windows operating systems. GNU/Linux users should find the latest FFmpeg 3.3 packages on the stable repos of their favorite distros soon.