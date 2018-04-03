Fedora 28 Enters Beta with GNOME 3.28, VirtualBox Guest Additions, and More

Red Hat's John Terrill informs Softpedia today about the immediate availability of the beta release of Fedora Project's forthcoming Fedora 28 operating system, the latest version of the free and open-source GNU/Linux distribution.

Initially expected at the end of March 2018, the Fedora 28 Beta release is now ready for public testing, bringing many of the latest Open Source and GNU/Linux technologies. Among these, we can mention the recently released GNOME 3.28 desktop environment for Fedora 28 Workstation, and a new modular repository for Fedora 28 Server.

"Instead of a separate modularized operating system, we’ve added a new Modular Repository alongside the traditional Everything Repository," said Eduard Lucena. "With the Fedora Server Edition, the Modular repository will be immediately available. You will have access to a few modules today with more to come during the run-up to the F28 release."

The modularity initiative for Fedora 28 Server promises to allow systems administrators run multiple versions of the same software on the same machine without compromising its stability and reliability. In addition, the Fedora 28 Server edition supports the AArch64 (ARM64) hardware architecture as a primary architecture.

Other noteworthy features present in the Fedora 28 Beta release include the latest GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 8 system compiler, GNU C Library 2.27, Golang 1.10, Ruby 2.5, and Red Hat's Kubernetes 1.9 container orchestration tool for Fedora 28 Atomic Host Beta. As expected, the operating system is using the latest stable Linux 4.15 kernel.

Fedora 28 slated for release on May 8, 2018

The Fedora 28 Beta release is available in Workstation with the GNOME, KDE, Xfce, LXDE, LXQt, MATE, Cinnamon, and SoaS desktops, Server, Atomic Host, and ARM editions for Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computers. You can download Fedora 28 Beta right now through our web portal if you want to take it for a test drive.

However, you should keep in mind that this is a pre-release version of the Fedora 28 operating system, which means that you shouldn't deploy it in a production environment as some features might still be missing and you could encounter bugs. The final release of the Fedora 28 operating system is expected to hit the streets next month on May 8, 2018.