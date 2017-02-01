Fedora 26 Linux to Ship with GNOME 3.24 Desktop, Support Creation of LVM RAID

The last day of January 2017 was an important date for Fedora 26 Linux's development cycle as it meant the deadline for submitting proposals for system-wide changes was reached.

So we can't help but notice that multiple such system-wide change proposals for the upcoming Fedora 26 operating system appeared on the Fedora Project mailing list, informing us about some of the most excinting new features coming this summer to Fedora Linux users.

The first one is the implementation of the forthcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment, due for release on March 22, 2017, which will be used, as usual, by default for the Fedora Workstation edition. All new Fedora releases are shipping with the latest GNOME desktop version, so this shouldn't take anyone by surprise.

But it's good to know that we'll be able to enjoy the GNOME 3.24 desktop environment on Fedora 26, and it looks like its new features include tag editing and ownCloud integration in the GNOME Music app, revamped bookmarks header bar in Epiphany web browser, as well as the ability to browse files as root with Nautilus (Files).

GNOME 3.24 will ship with numerous other new features, among which we can mention a redesigned GNOME Control Center with updated User Accounts, Online Accounts, and Printer settings panels, a new Passwords and Keys application, new sharing framework, and photo import capabilities.

Anaconda LVM RAID volumes come to Fedora 26

Another interesting system-wide change proposal is support for creating LVM (Logical Volume Management) RAID volumes when installing the operating system using the Anaconda installer. The new Anaconda LVM RAID implementation will be similar to the LVM on top of MD RAID one.

"With this change we are going to use LVM RAID directly instead. That means that all the LVs in that VG will be RAID LVs with the specified RAID level. LVM RAID provides same functionality as MD RAID (it shares the same kernel code) with better flexibility and additional features expected in future," reads the new proposal.

The last system-wide change proposal we've spotted for Fedora 26 Linux is the use of a new Kerberos credential cache type by default, called KCM. This should come in handy if you're using containerized environments, but it looks like it provides a better user experience in the general case as well. Fedora 26 Linux is launching on June 6, 2017.