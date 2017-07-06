Fedora 26 Linux Operating System Has Been Cleared for Landing on July 11, 2017

Red Hat's Fedora Program Manager Jaroslav Reznik announced today that the Fedora 26 Linux operating system was cleared for launch, as planned, next week on July 11, 2017.

The Fedora 26 Linux operating system was already delayed five times during its six-month development cycle, and the last Fedora 26 Final Go/No-Go meeting took place today, July 6, where it looks like the team decided that no major blockers are present anymore to further delay the launch of the distribution on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

"The Fedora 26 Final 1.5 compose is considered as GOLD and is going to be shipped live on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017," says Jaroslav Reznik in a mailing list announcement posted a few moments ago. "For more information please check the Go/No-Go meeting minutes or logs. I'd like to thank everyone for the hard work on this release and great job Jan!"

Here's what's coming in Fedora 26

If you're wondering what new features will be included in the Fedora 26 operating system, let us tell you that it brings the GNOME 3.24 desktop environment on the Workstation edition, GCC 7 as default compiler, SSSD fast cache for local users, pkgconf as default system pkg-config implementation, systemd-coredump by default, as well as 48bit VA on AArch64 (ARM64) architectures.

DNF 2.0 will be the default package manager on Fedora 26, which will be powered by the latest Linux 4.11 kernel series and ship with up-to-date components like Python 3.6, OpenSSL 1.1.0, GHC 8.0, Ruby 2.4, Golang 1.8, and Boost 1.63. Also, the xorg-x11-drv-synaptics driver was removed, and there will be a new Python Classroom Lab edition intended for Python teachers and workshop instructors.