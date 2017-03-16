Fedora 26 Alpha Delayed by a Week Due to Late Blockers, Could Launch on March 28

Red Hat's Jan Kurik announced today, March 16, 2017, that the upcoming Alpha release of the Fedora 26 Linux operating system has been delayed by one week due to late blockers.

This is the second delay the Fedora 26 Alpha release received. It was initially scheduled for launch on March 14, and then delayed until March 21, but it won't happen because during today's Go/No-Go meeting, the Fedora Linux developers decided that some critical bugs need to be resolved before it hits the streets.

"Due to late blockers we are missing RC of Fedora 26 Alpha release. As such the decision is to slip the Fedora 26 Alpha release for one week," said Jan Kurik, Platform and Fedora Program Manager at Red Hat. "There is going to be one more Go/No-Go meeting the next Thursday, March 23rd, 2017 at 17:00 UTC to verify we are ready for the release."

Fedora 26 Alpha could land on March 28, 2017

As you can see, there will be another Go/No-Go meeting for the Fedora 26 Alpha release next week on March 23, and if the blockers have been addressed and no new ones are found, then and only then the team will give it the green light to land on March 28, 2017. However, for now, the release schedule remains unchanged.

Fedora 26 is the last release of the operating system sponsored by Red Hat to offer an Alpha milestone during its development cycle. The release dates of the Beta and final release of Fedora 26 Linux haven't been changed so that they might ship on May 16 and June 13 respectively.

We'll update the article as soon as the Fedora devs modify the official release schedule of the Fedora 26 Linux operating system so that you can also change your calendars in case you follow its development cycle, but keep in mind that these dates can always change if more blockers are discovered.