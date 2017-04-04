Fedora 26 Alpha Arrives with DNF 2.0, GNOME 3.24, GCC 7, and Linux Kernel 4.11

Fedora Project's Ryan Lerch announced today, April 4, 2017, the release and immediate availability for download of the Alpha milestone of the upcoming Fedora 26 Linux operating system.

After being delayed three times, Fedora 26 Alpha is finally here to let early adopters get a taste of what's coming in the final release of the GNU/Linux distribution. It's the first big step in the development cycle of the upcoming release, and it shows the progress made so far by the Fedora developers.

In today's announcement, Fedora Project didn't brag with the new features implemented in the Fedora 26 Alpha release, and instead they pointed us to the Fedora Wiki page where all the accepted system-wide and self-contained changes are listed at a glance.

There, we can notice that the latest GNOME 3.24 desktop environment is available for testing in the Fedora 26 Alpha Workstation edition, and, under the hood, all the official Fedora Spins ship with the third Release Candidate of the Linux 4.11 kernel, the DNF 2.0 package management system, as well as the GCC 7 compiler.

Red Hat's System Security Services Daemon (SSSD) fast cache for local users is implemented in this Alpha for better performance, pkgconf is available as well as default system pkg-config implementation, systemd-coredump is also enabled by default, and the xorg-x11-drv-synaptics driver has been removed.

Fedora 26 to introduce the first official LXQt Spin

Among other components included in the Fedora 26 Alpha build, we can mention OpenSSL 1.1.0, Python 3.6, Boost 1.63.0, GHC (Glasgow Haskell Compiler) 8.0, Ruby 2.4, Golang 1.8, GNU C Library (Glibc) 2.25, LDC 1.1.0, Docker Overlay 2, Zend Framework 3, PHP 7.1, BIND 9.11, and libpinyin 2.0.

Fedora 26 will also be the first release of the operating system sponsored by Red Hat to come with a Spin built around the lightweight and modern LXQt desktop environment. The Fedora 26 LXQt Spin joins the KDE Plasma, LXDE, Xfce, and SoaS Spins, as it looks like the MATE/Compiz one is no longer available in this cycle.

The Live ISO images of Fedora 26 Alpha are available for download right now from our website for 32-bit and 64-bit computers if you want to take it for a test drive and discover all the changes yourself. The next step is Fedora 26 Beta, which, according to the release schedule, should land on May 30, 2017.

Powered by Linux kernel 4.11 RC3