F1 2017 Out Now on Steam for Linux, AMD Radeon and Nvidia GPUs Are Supported

Feral Interactive, the UK-based video games publisher known for porting popular game titles to Linux and macOS platforms, is pleased to announce today the availability of F1 2017 on Steam for Linux.

Last week, the company announced that it would port the F1 2017 racing game to the Linux platform, and it kept on its promise bringing us one of the most acclaimed racing games on the market. F1 2017 was originally released only for Windows and macOS platforms on August 25, 2017.

The game is also available for Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One consoles, and it is developed and published by Codemasters, a British video game developer and publisher known for numerous racing game titles, including the acclaimed, award-winning DiRT and Colin McRae series.

F1 2017 is undoubtedly the best F1 game created by Codemasters, and it features a massive Carrier mode that lets you test your driving skills and, who knows, even win the Formula One 2017 World Championship by breaking all records. An expansive Championships mode is available as well, with different structures and rules.

The racing game also comes with dozens of modern or classic F1 cars, cross-platform multiplayer, alternative track layouts, and many other features that'll keep you in front of your monitor for hours. And now, you can finally enjoy it on your GNU/Linux distribution.

First-ever Linux game to support only Vulkan

The F1 2017 Linux port is a bit special as it appears to be the first game that Feral Interactive ported to the Linux platform and exclusively uses the Vulkan graphics API. Of course, this means that there's no OpenGL support in the game, but only Vulkan.

It also means that you'll enjoy astonishing graphics powered by the Vulkan API, and the even more good news is that the game is supported on both AMD Radeon and Nvidia graphics cards. Unfortunately, Intel GPUs aren't officially supported.

To play the game on your Linux box, Feral Interactive recommends a computer with at least an Intel Core i3-3225 3.3Ghz processor and 4GB of RAM, though for the best racing experience, you should have a PC powered by an Intel Core i5-6600K 3.5Ghz processor, with 8GB of RAM.

As for the graphics card, Feral Interactive recommends at least an Nvidia 680 or AMD Radeon Volcanic Islands series, and for the best performance, you'll need a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB RAM or something similar from AMD.

Check out the minisite put together by Feral Interactive for the F1 2017 port for the Linux platform, where you can find a trailer and dozens of screenshots. Meanwhile, you can go ahead and buy the game from Steam on Linux or Feral Interactive's Feral Store.

F1 2017 on Linux

F1 2017 on Linux