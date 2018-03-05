Exton|OS Claims to Be First Distribution Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Linux 4.16

Arne Exton announced a new edition of his Exton|OS GNU/Linux distribution that's apparently already based on Canonical's upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system.

Tagged as Build 180301, the new Exton|OS release is based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and features the lightweight and modern Budgie desktop environment created by the Solus devs. Budgie 10.4 is on-board this release, which comes with the renowned Calamares universal installer framework by default.

According to the developer, Exton|OS is now fully compatible with the software repositories of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, which means that users can install any upstream package they need. Also, Arne Exton claims Exton|OS would be the first GNU/Linux distro to be based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), due for release on April 26, 2018.

"Exton|OS is totally compatible with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and therefore uses Ubuntu’s repositories," said Arne Exton. "Since Exton|OS is based on upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (to be released in a stable version on April 26, 2018) you will/can be the first to have Ubuntu 18.04 in a stable version in April 2018."

Powered by Linux kernel 4.16

Another interesting fact of the latest Exton|OS release is that it comes with the unreleased Linux 4.16 kernel. The distro is currently powered by the third Linux kernel 4.16 release candidate and includes packages that have been updated to their latest available versions as at March 1, 2018.

Among the pre-installed apps, we can mention Mozilla Firefox as default web browser, SMPlayer as default media player, GIMP as default image viewer and editor, SMTube for downloading YouTube videos, the Gparted partition editor, and Refracta Tools so you can build your own Ubuntu 18.04 LTS live system.

Exton|OS Build 180301 is now available to download from our website if you want to take it for a test drive on your personal computer. The distro comes in the form of a live ISO image that can run in live mode from RAM (you’ll need at least 2GB of RAM) or be directly installed on a local disk drive.

Exton|OS’s Budgie Desktop running Refracta Snapshot

Exton|OS running in VirtualBox