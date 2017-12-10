Ubuntu-Based ExTiX "The Ultimate Linux System" Now Includes Calamares Installer

Arne Exton released a new build of his Ubuntu-based ExTiX 18.0 "The Ultimate Linux System" Deepin Edition GNU/Linux distribution with the latest Deepin 15.5 Desktop environment and Calamares graphical installer.

ExTiX 18.0 Deepin 171208 is the latest build of the distro, and it includes the recently released Deepin 15.5 Desktop, the Calamares 3.1.9 universal installer framework, which replaces the old Refracta Installer, as well as Refracta Tools, which lets users create their own live ISO images based on ExTiX or Ubuntu.

"I’ve released a new version of ExTIX 18.0 Deepin today with Calamares 3.1.9 installed from source," said Arne Exton in the release announcement. "While running ExTiX Deepin 18.0 live or from hard drive you can use Refracta Tools (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu system. A ten-year child can do it!"

Refracta Installer is needed for installing ExTiX in VirtualBox or VMware

According to Arne Exton, ExTiX 18.0 Deepin 171208 still ships with the Refracta Installer. Though it isn't the default installer anymore, Refracta Installer is still needed when you want to install ExTiX on a VirtualBox or VMware virtual machine, as well as on older, non-UEFI computer.

In the case of the latter, the user will have to replace the "grub-efi-amd64" package with "grub-pc." To do that, you'll have to run the "sudo apt update && sudo apt install grub-pc" command before firing up the Refracta Installer. But, if you installing ExTiX alongside another distro that uses GRUB as default bootloader, there's no need to install it again,

Below, you can see the new Calamares installer in action in ExTiX 18.0 Deepin 171208, which you can download right now from our website for 64-bit systems. Don't forget to study the full list of installed packages if you're curious to know what programs are included in this release of ExTiX, the Ultimate Linux System.