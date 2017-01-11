ExLight Lets You Create Your Own Ubuntu with Enlightenment 0.20 and Linux 4.9

Arne Exton informs us about a new release of his Ubuntu/Debian-based ExLight 64-bit Live Linux operating system, bringing us some of the latest technologies and open-source software projects.

Based on Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) and borrowing various components from both the Debian Stable and Testing repositories, ExLight Build 170105 is now the most advanced version of the GNU/Linux distribution, shipping with a custom Linux 4.9 kernel injected with support for all the modern hardware and the Enlightenment 0.20.99.0 desktop.

These days, almost all of Arne Exton's GNU/Linux distributions come pre-installed with the Refracta tools, an open-source utility that lets users create their own live system with few mouse clicks, and ExLight Build 170105 is no different. It allows you to build your own Ubuntu live system in minutes.

"I’ve added Refracta Snapshot, which makes it possible for you to create your own live installable Ubuntu system. I mean to change everything to your liking, [just] fire up Refracta Snapshot and wait 3 to 5 minutes until your new ISO is ready," said Arne Exton in the release announcement.

Ubuntu’s Ubiquity live installer replaced with the Refracta Installer

Besides Linux kernel 4.9 and Enlightenment 0.20.99.0, ExLight Build 170105 also introduces a new boot option that allows users to use the live session directly from RAM, ejecting the bootable medium. Also, it replaces Ubuntu's Ubiquity live installer with the Refracta Installer, which is a lot easier to use if you want to install the OS.

As for the software applications shipped with the new ExLight build, we can mention the LibreOffice office suite, Synaptic Package Manager, GParted partition editor, SMPlayer video player, Wicd network manager, PCManFM file manager, Google Chrome web browser for watching Netflix, and the Nvidia 375.26 proprietary graphics driver.

Furthermore, you'll find a bunch of compilation tools if you fancy installing programs from source. Study the full list of pre-installed packages if you're curious to know what's inside ExLight Build 170105, check out the screenshot gallery below to see it in action, and download the 64-bit live ISO image right now from our website.