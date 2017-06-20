Escuelas Linux 5.4 Educational Distribution Officially Released, Based on Bodhi

If you can't get enough educational-oriented GNU/Linux distributions, here's another one for you, Escuelas Linux 5.4, an open-source computer operating system based on Bodhi Linux and designed for deployment in schools.

The developer of Escuelas Linux has just informed us today about the release and immediate availability for download of version 5.4, which he dubbed "Get it Right", a release that appears to be focused primarily on updating components and squashing bugs.

"Escuelas Linux, the Bodhi based educational distribution, released its version 5.4. We dubbed this as the "Get it Right" release, because of the number of fixes and features that make us think this is our best well-rounded version," says Alejandro Díaz in an email to Softpedia News.

What's new in Escuelas Linux 5.4

Prominent new features of Escuelas Linux 5.4 include the latest Firefox 54 web browser from Mozilla with its new multiprocess feature, the Chrome 59 web browser from Google with the gorgeous Material Design settings for the 64-bit variant of the OS, and the open-source Chromium 58 browser for the 32-bit flavor.

The operating system also comes with the recently released Vivaldi 1.10 web browser for power users, the LibreOffice 5.3.3 office suite, GeoGebra 5.0.366 open-source mathematics software, as well as proprietary apps like the Softmaker FreeOffice office suite.

Talking about proprietary software, the most recent update of the Adobe Flash Player plugin is also included in Escuelas Linux 5.4, but Microsoft's Skype VoIP client for Linux was excluded from this version as it will cease to function on July 1, 2017. New GUI apps for configuring SMB and NFS shares are pre-installed as well in this release.

Under the hood, the operating system includes the necessary drivers for running properly on old VIA graphics chipsets, as well as the Linux 4.10.17 kernel, which users can install over the default one. Also included are the GParted partition editor and an up-to-date Install Manual containing numerous changes.

Download Escuelas Linux 5.4 as 32-bit or 64-bit Live ISO images.