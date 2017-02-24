Entroware Launches Ubuntu-Powered Aether Laptop with Intel Kaby Lake CPUs

Softpedia was informed today, February 24, 2017, by Entroware, a UK-based hardware manufacturer known for building and selling desktops, laptops, and servers with the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system pre-installed, about a brand-new product.

Meet Entroware Aether, a slim and fast laptop powered by Intel's 7th generation Kaby Lake processors that are perfect for all of your daily computing tasks. Users can choose between having the laptop shipped with either Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 CPUs from the new Kaby Lake series, which are energy efficient and ensure maximum performance.

The laptop comes with an M.2 slot so you can attach a fast SSD (Solid State Drive) in case you want it even faster. "With an optional blazing fast M2 SSD, Entroware will install the operating system to this drive for lightning fast boot-ups and application start-ups so that you can get the best out of your Ubuntu laptop," said Entroware in the press release.

Technical specifications of Entroware Aether

Entroware Aether is a 15-inch laptop that's highly configurable so that you can buy it with either an Intel Core i3-7100U, Intel Core i5-7200U, or Intel Core i7-7500U processor, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, PCIe SSD support, as well as either HD (1366x768) or Full HD (1920x1080) displays.

The laptop also comes with a modern backlit keyboard with white LEDs that will help you type even in dark places. Like everything else, the keyboard can be configured to maximize your workflow, and you can choose between British, German, French, Spanish, and Italian layouts.

By far the most attractive part of Entroware Aether is the fact that users will be able to have the laptop shipped with Ubuntu Linux. On the product's website, you can select either Ubuntu 16.10 or 16.04 LTS with the Unity desktop or Ubuntu MATE 16.10 or 16.04 LTS with the lightweight MATE desktop. Pricing starts at £514.99 (~€610).

Entroware Aether with Ubuntu MATE

Entroware Aether