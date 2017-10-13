elementary OS 0.5 "Juno" GNU/Linux Distro Could Use Ubuntu's Snappy Technologies

The guys over elementary OS, the popular GNU/Linux distribution based on Ubuntu, were interviewed recently by Canonical's Sarah Dickinson about upcoming integration of Snap packages into their infrastructure.

As you are aware, there are three main universal binary packages available for GNU/Linux distributions, Snappy, Flatpak, and AppImage, and OS maintainers are free to implement which one they think it's best for their users, or even more of them.

In the interview, elementary's devs revealed the fact that they want to go with Ubuntu's Snappy technologies to provide their users with a modern and secure confined app format because of the extra layer of security Snaps provide by design.

"The confinement that snaps offers provides an extra layer of security," said the devs. "Confinement means that we don’t have to spend a lot of time performing a security audit in order for developers to do this; we can both save time reviewing and keep our users safe."

Snaps are coming soon to elementary OS 0.5 "Juno"

At the moment of writing, it would appear that elementary's devs did not yet manage to integrate Ubuntu's Snappy technologies into the current stable release of elementary OS, which is Loki (0.4.1), but they plan on adding Snap support to the next major update.

In the interview, it was revealed that they're working on elementary OS 0.5, which will be dubbed "Juno" and will most likely be based on Canonical's Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system, due for release next year in April.

Canonical also wants to ship Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with Snaps as default Linux application packaging format instead of Debian's DEB packages and APT package management system, though it probably won't be removed completely from the system.

As such, elementary OS will follow suit and also come with support for Snaps by default with next year's major release. At the moment, elementary's devs only offer documentation for devs who want to package their apps as Snaps for elementary OS 0.5 "Juno."