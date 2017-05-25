Devuan 1.0 Officially Released, It's Based on Debian Jessie, but Without systemd

Announced for the first time back in November 2014, Devuan is a Debian fork that doesn't use systemd as init system. It took more than two and a half years for it to reach 1.0 milestone, but the wait is now over and Devuan 1.0.0 stable release is here.

Based on the packages and software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system, Devuan 1.0.0 "Jessie" is now considered the first stable version of the GNU/Linux distribution, which stays true to its vision of developing a free Debian OS without systemd. This release is recommended for production use.

"The latest 1.0.0 Jessie release (LTS) marks an important milestone towards the sustainability and the continuation of Devuan as a universal base distribution. Since the Exodus declaration in 2014, infrastructure has been put in place to support Devuan’s mission to offer users control over their system," said the devs.

Devuan Jessie 1.0.0 supports Raspberry Pi 3 and Acer Chrombook devices

As Devuan 1.0.0 doesn't ship with systemd, several adjustments needed to be made. For example, the distro uses a systemd-free version of the NetworkManager network connection manager and includes several extra libsystemd0-free packages in its repository.

It comes with numerous of the latest technologies and applications, and provides support for various popular ARM boards, among which we can mention Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 2, Acer Chromebook, Orange Pi 2, Cubietruck, Cubieboard 2, Banana Pi, CHIP, Odroid XU, Lamobo R1, and many others.

Without any further ado, we'll let you download Devuan Jessie 1.0.0 release and install it on your personal computer if you want to use Debian Jessie without systemd. Now that Devuan Jessie hit the stable channel, Devuan Ascii is the current testing release, and Devuan Ceres appears to be the unstable branch.