Dell Precision 5520 Is World’s Thinnest and Lightest 15” Notebook with Ubuntu

Well, that didn't take too long, as Dell's Barton George announced today, January 18, 2017, the availability for pre-order of the second mobile workstation from the recently unveiled Precision line powered by Ubuntu Linux.

The Dell Precision 5520 mobile workstation is now available for pre-order, and you can choose to get it pre-loaded with the long-term supported Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) operating system. Dell Precision 5520 is the second mobile workstation from Dell to be powered by Canonical's Ubuntu OS after Dell Precision 3520.

The company says on the product's page that Dell Precision 5520 is the world’s thinnest, lightest, and smallest 15.6-inch mobile workstation that features 7th Gen Intel Core or Intel Xeon processors and a PremierColor 4K InfinityEdge display that comes in UltraSharp Full HD (1920x1080) or UltraSharp Ultra HD (3840x2160) variants.

Full technical specifications of Dell Precision 5520

The first thing you need to know about this mobile workstation from Dell is that it's fully configurable. When accessing Dell's online store to pre-order one, you'll need to press on the "Customize & Buy" button on the right side of the screen. There, you can choose from a multitude of options and additional components.

For example, Dell Precision 5520 can boast an Intel Core i5-7300HQ (Quad Core 2.50GHz, 3.50GHz Turbo, 6MB 45W, with Intel HD Graphics 630), Intel Core i5-7440HQ (Quad Core 2.80GHz, 3.80GHz Turbo, 6MB 45W, with Intel HD Graphics 630), or Intel Core i7-7820HQ (Quad Core 2.90GHz, 3.90GHz Turbo, 8MB 45W, with Intel HD Graphics 630) processor.

For an extra $322 USD you can also have it shipped with an Intel Core Xeon E3-1505M v6 (Quad Core Xeon 3.00GHz, 4.00GHz Turbo, 8MB 45W, with Intel HD Graphics 630 processor, and the laptop supports up to 32GB of DDR4 SDRAM memory running at 2400MHz. You can also add a Nvidia Quadro M1200 graphics card with 4GB GDDR5 memory for $70 USD.

For the display screen, there are only two options, mentioned above. Both of them offer a wide view, anti-glare, LED-backlit panel with Dell's Premium Panel Guarantee, but the Ultra HD one also features touch display. A multitude of HDD and SSD options allow you to have up to 2TB of storage on your new Dell Precision 5520 mobile workstation.

On the connectivity side, the notebook comes with either a Dell Wireless 1820 card offering 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 or an Intel Wi-Fi Link 8265 card sporting 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2. Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.0, and one HDMI port are also available, along with a memory card reader, headphone jack, and a power adapter port.

Included in the price there's a 3-cell (56Wh) Lithium Ion battery, but you can choose to have your brand-new Dell Precision 5520 laptop shipped with 6-cell (97Wh) Lithium Ion battery for the same price. Both options come with ExpressCharge support and a 130 Watt AC adapter (4.5mm barrel).

To subtract $101.50 USD from the initial price, we recommend choosing the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system instead of Microsoft Windows 10 (default). Dell Precision 5520 weighs only 3.93lbs (1.78kg) and is now available for pre-order worldwide and will ship in 11-14 business days.

The best price you can pay for a new Dell Precision 5520 mobile workstation right now appears to be $1,297.50 USD, but keep in mind that more powerful models are coming February 28 in the US, namely Dell Precision 7520 and Dell Precision 7720 mobile workstations, and Dell Precision 5720 all-in-one PC on April 6, also in the US, and then worldwide.

