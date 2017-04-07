deepin 15.4 Linux OS Just Around the Corner, Second Release Candidate Fixes Bugs

The development team behind the Debian-based deepin Linux distribution announced today, April 7, 2017, the release and immediate availability of the second Release Candidate milestone towards the upcoming major deepin 15.4 release.

The first deepin 15.4 Release Candidate launched only two weeks ago, and it promised to let users install the Linux-based operating system directly from a Windows PC by using the well-known Wubi installer. The plan is still valid in today's second RC, and the Wubi installation mode received some improvements.

For example, the default Windows boot entry will now be overwritten once deepin is successfully installed when using Wubi, so that you can boot into your new deepin OS and also be able to dual-boot with Windows. Additionally, the CD drive will now be ejected after the installation finishes.

"After the test of deepin 15.4 RC1, we’ve received a lot of suggestions and feedback, we adopted part of them and fixed a lot of problems, and also added and optimized part of the functions," said the deepin developers in today's release announcement, where you'll be able to view all the changes implemented in this second RC build.

Desktop and Control Center improvements

deepin 15.4 RC2 also comes with various improvements and bug fixes for the Control Center by using Moji’s API data and services for the weather data, optimizing the multi-screen configuration, as well as implementing a rename function, support for clearing all functions for notifications.

An experimental Remote Screen Projection function was also added to the Control Center, tested on Mi TV. A couple of desktop related issues were fixed as well in deepin 15.4 RC2, and the Dock now lets users switch the time to 12 or 24 hours. Pre-installed in the ISO, there's now Deepin Voice Recorder, a new cursor theme, and the Source Han Serif font.

As expected, various security vulnerabilities were addressed, and if you're using the first Release Candidate, it is recommended that you upgrade to deepin 15.4 RC2 as soon as possible and report any bugs you might encouter, so that the developers can launch the final deepin 15.4 release in the next few weeks. Download the deepin 15.4 RC2 Live ISO image right now from our website.