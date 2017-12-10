Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" Live, Installable ISOs Now Available to Download

Following on yesterday's announcement of the Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" and Debian GNU/Linux 8.10 "Jessie" maintenance updates, today the Debian Project published the new ISO images.

The Debian CD team was pretty quick to bake all those ISO images in less than 24 hours, and users can now download Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" as live and installable ISOs for a wide range of architectures if they were planning on reinstalling their Debian PCs or deploy the OS on new computers.

Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" is currently supported on no less than 10 hardware architectures, including 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (amd64), ARM64 (AArch64), Armel, ARMhf, MIPS, Mipsel, MIPS64el (MIPS 64-bit Little Endian), PPC64el (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian), and s390x (IBM System z).

Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" Live ISOs out now

On the other hand, the Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" live ISOs are available only for 32-bit and 64-bit computers, and they come with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments. It should be noted that a multi-arch (64-bit and 32-bit) netinstall ISO image is available for download as well.

All these Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" ISO images contain the latest security updates and bug fixes that have been released through the official software repositories since Debian GNU/Linux 9.2.1 "Stretch." However, there's no need for existing users to download them if they want to update their installations.

To update from Debian GNU/Linux 9.2 to 9.3, all you have to do is open a terminal emulator and run the "sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade" command. For new deployments, you need to download the Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" ISOs for the respective architecture, which won't require any additional downloads after installation.

Without furhter ado, download the Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 installation images, as well as the Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 GNOME Live, Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 KDE Live, Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 Xfce Live, Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 LXDE Live, Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 Cinnamon Live, and Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 MATE Live ISOs through our website.