Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" and 8.10 "Jessie" Have Been Officially Announced

The Debian Project announced this morning the general availability of the Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 and Debian GNU/Linux 8.10 point releases of the Stretch and Jessie series.

While Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 is the third maintenance update to the Stretch series, the latest stable release of the operating system, Debian GNU/Linux 8.10 represents the tenth point release of the Jessie branch, which is the oldstable distribution of Debian since the release of Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch." Both include the latest security updates published through the official repositories.

"This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available," reads today's announcement. "Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included."

New ISO images coming soon

Both Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" and Debian GNU/Linux 8.10 "Jessie" releases include numerous security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes, but, as usual, today's announcements mean that existing Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" and Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" users don't need to download new ISO images to update their installations.

Instead, all they have to do is to open a terminal emulator and run the "sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade" command. This way, they ensure all updates and security patches are installed. New ISO images for Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" and Debian GNU/Linux 8.10 "Jessie" are also coming soon for new deployments and those who want to reinstall.

We'll let you know as soon as the installation and live ISO images of Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" are available to download. Both Debian GNU/Linux 9 and Debian GNU/Linux 8 are supported on a wide range of hardware architectures, including 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (amd64), ARM64 (AArch64), ARMhf, Armel, MIPS, MIPS64el, Mipsel, s390x, and PPC64el.