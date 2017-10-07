Debian GNU/Linux 9.2 "Stretch" Update Introduces over 150 Security and Bug Fixes

The Debian Project today announced the release of the second maintenance update of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, adding a considerable number of bug fixes and security patches.

Coming two and a half months after the release of Debian GNU/Linux 9.1, the Debian GNU/Linux 9.2 point release introduces numerous updates that regular Debian Stretch users should have received through the official channels of the popular distribution used by hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

"Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old stretch media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror," reads today's announcement.

87 bug fixes and 66 security patches

According to the statistics published by the Debian Project for Debian GNU/Linux 9.2, we can notice that it includes a total of 87 bug fixes and addresses 66 security issues for various apps and core components. It also updates the kernel to Linux 4.9.51 LTS, though the latest upstream version is 4.9.53 at the moment of writing.

For detailed information about what exactly was fixed in this Debian GNU/Linux 9.2, you can study the release changelog on the announcement page. However, if you're updating your Debian Stretch installation(s) regularly, you should already have all these updated packages.

On the other hand, those who want to install Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" on their computer will have to wait a few more days for the new installation images, including live mediums with your favorite desktop environments, to become available to download. Again, don't forget to keep your Debian Stretch installations up to date.