Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 Officially Released with 90 Security Updates, 68 Bug Fixes

Those of you using the Debian Stable a.k.a. Debian "Jessie" operating system series will be glad to learn that the eighth point release was just launched today, Debian GNU/Linux 8.8, with more than 150 bug fixes and security updates.

The Debian Project announced today Debian GNU/Linux 8.8, the most advanced stable version of the Jessie series, which brings corrections for numerous packages and various of the security flaw discovered and patched since the release of the Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 maintenance update back in mid-January 2017.

But if you're using the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system on your personal computers, and you have all these security and package updates installed, there's no need to worry as you're probably already running Debian GNU/Linux 8.8.

"This update mainly adds corrections for security problems to the stable release, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories were already published separately and are referenced where available," reads today's announcement.

Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 ISOs are coming soon

Looking at the release notes, we can't help but notice the Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 "Jessie" point release includes a total of 90 security updates and 68 miscellaneous bugfixes. There it is important that you update your Debian Jessie installations as soon as possible, or download the new ISO images if you're deploying the OS on new PCs.

Unfortunately, at the moment of writing this article, Live and installation mediums are yet to be published. We'll most definitely write a separate story to announce that, so that you'll be able to save a lot of bandwidth downloading hundreds of updates after installing Debian Jessie on a new computer.

Again, please try to keep in mind that Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 is not to be considered a new version of the Debian "Jessie" series, but a set of updated ISO images, both live with various desktop environments and text-only. If you still have the installation images of the Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 update, there's no need to throw them away, just make sure you update the system.