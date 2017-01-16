We reported the other day that the Debian Project released Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 "Jessie," which is the seventh maintenance update to the current Debian Stable series of Linux-based computer operating systems.

As promised, we told you then that installation mediums weren't yet available for download, nor Live ISO images, which help users install the latest, most up-to-date version of Debian Linux on their PCs or laptops without having to download hundreds of updates from the official software repositories.

In the last 24 hours, we've monitored Debian's FTP servers, and today, January 16, 2017, we're happy to inform you that the Live flavors and installation-only mediums are now available for download. As usual, the installation ISOs are supported on 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), ARM64/AArch64, Armel, ARMhf, MIPS, MIPSel, PPC, PPC64el, and s390x architectures.

A multi-arch image is also available for download, along with the source DVDs, which are composed of no less than 10 ISOs. On the other hand, the Live images are supported only on 32-bit and 64-bit systems, and come in Cinnamon, GNOME, KDE, LXDE, MATE, and Xfce flavors, though a standard ISO with a minimal desktop is also present.

Download Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 "Jessie" now!

If you've been waiting for Debian to ship new, up-to-date ISO images so you can install the operating system on different computer without having to download countless updated packages from the repositories, this is the moment you've been waiting for, and we invite you to download your favorite Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 ISOs below.

But first, we'd like to tell you that the Live flavors are shipping with the Cinnamon 2.2.16, GNOME 3.14.1, Xfce 4.10, MATE 1.8.1, KDE 4.14.2, and LXDE 0.99.0 desktop environments. Also, it looks like the Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 "Jessie" operating system is currently powered by the long-term supported Linux 3.16.39 kernel.

The Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 GNOME, Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 KDE, Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 Xfce, Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 Cinnamon, Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 MATE, and Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 Standard Live editions can be downloaded right now via our website, along with the Debian GNU/Linux 8.6 "Jessie" installation-only ISO images.