Debian Edu 9 "Stretch" Released as a Complete GNU/Linux Solution for Schools

The Debian Edu GNU/Linux distribution (also known as Skolelinux) has been updated today to version 9 based on Debian the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system.

Debian Edu 9 "Stretch" comes hot on the heels of Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" and Debian GNU/Hurd 2017 releases, providing an out-of-the-box, stable and reliable environment of a fully configured school network. It's designed to be deployed as a school server where users and machines can be added using the GOsa web-based interface, allowing them to have a desktop environment of their choice installed, along with access to over 60 educational apps.

"The Debian Edu school server provides an LDAP database and Kerberos authentication service, centralized home directories, a DHCP server, a web proxy and many other services. The desktop contains more than 60 educational software packages and more are available from the Debian archive. Schools can choose between the desktop environments KDE Plasma, GNOME, LXDE, MATE and Xfce," reads the release notes.

What's new in Debian Edu 9 "Stretch"

Under the hood, the Debian Edu 9 "Stretch" operating system ships with the same components as Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch," but it also has some features of its own, and the most notable ones are Plymouth as default slash screen, Icinga as the new monitoring tool instead of Nagios, NDB support for the root filesystem for LTSP instead of NFS, and a Japanese translation of the manual.

Please note that the Plymouth boot splash screen is not available for the Minimal and Main Server profiles. The Debian Skolelinux project has always provided a complete GNU/Linux solution for schools, and the Debian Edu 9 "Stretch" release lives up to its name, designed to be deployed on computers across universities, schools and other educational instutions. Download Debian Edu 9 "Stretch".