Debian-Based Tails 3.1 Anonymous OS Debuts with Tor Browser 7.0.4, Linux 4.9.30

Tails, the amnesic incognito live system, also known as the anonymous live operating system, has been updated today to version 3.1, a point release that fixes many security issues and updates important components.

According to the release announcement, Tails 3.1 is here with the latest TOR Browser 7.0.4 anonymous web browser and the Linux 4.9.30-2+deb9u3 LTS kernel, which is also used by default in Debian Stretch. The new release was synced with the upstream repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 9.1 "Stretch" operating system.

Among other noteworthy changes implemented in Tails 3.1, we can mention a fix for a bug that lets the Mozilla Thunderbird email and news client erase its temporary directory, which might contain previously opened attachments, as well as updated "Tor is ready" and time synchronization notifications translations.

Tails 3.2 coming October 3, 2017

Existing Tails 3.0 users can upgrade to Tails 3.1 using the built-in package management system and the automatic upgrades capabilities of the operating system. However, automatic upgrades are currently disabled for Tails 3.0.1 releases due to the bug, so these users will have to do a manual upgrade.

The next point release in the series will be Tails 3.2, which is currently scheduled for launch on October 3, 2017. It will probably bring more of the same updated components and bug fixes, as well as all the latest security patches from the Debian Stretch repositories, so make sure that you always keep Tails up to date.

The Tails team plans to incorporate a lot of features in upcoming releases of the Linux OS that lets you browse the Internet anonymously, including a revamped Tails Greeter, a graphical installation method for Mac users, reproducible builds, persistent Tor state, browser fingerprint, and support for tablet devices.

Download Tails 3.1.