Debian-Based Slax 9.3 GNU/Linux Distribution Arrives Just in Time for Christmas

Just in time for the Christmas holidays, Slax developer Tomas Matejicek announced on Christmas Eve the final release of the Debian-based Slax 9.3 GNU/Linux distribution.

Slax 9.3 is the second stable update since the developer decided to give it another go after two years of hibernation, but this time based on Debian GNU/Linux instead of Slackware, to the disappointment of many. The latest version is based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch."

"Most of you celebrate something today, so here is a little gift for you. I've released Slax 9.3 just few minutes ago and I have to say that I am happy with the progress we are heading," writes developer Tomas Matejicek in the release announcement.

Here's what's new in Slax 9.3

Among the new features and changes introduced in Slax 9.3 since the previous 9.2.1 release, we can mention the implementation of multiple firmware drivers to support various Wi-Fi devices, PCManFM as default file manager, and Wicd as default network manager.

Support for booting from the EXT4 and NTFS filesystems has been added as well in Slax 9.3, which has been tested by the developer with numerous other filesystems to identify any possible issues. Also, the "Persistent Changes" feature is enabled by default in this release.

Other improvements include the ability for xLunch application launcher to automatically update itself to show newly installed apps, support for mounting external drivers on boot and add a shortcut to them in PCManFM, and the keyboard layout is now always persistent.

Last but not least, the syslinux bootloader, which is used by default in Slax, has been updated to the latest version available at the moment of writing, and the screen resolution change was re-implemented to make it work better. You can download Slax 9.3 for 32-bit or 64-bit PCs right now through our website.