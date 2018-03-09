Debian-Based Siduction Linux OS Now Patched Against Meltdown and Spectre Flaws

The developers of the siduction GNU/Linux distribution announced today the release and general availability of the siduction 2018.2.0 monthly release for February 2018.

siduction 2018.2.0 is out as the first release of the Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the latest Linux 4.15 kernel by default, which includes mitigations against the critical Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities that were publicly disclosed in early January, and which put billions of devices at risk of attacks. This release is powered by Linux kernel 4.15.7.

"Shortly after our last release 2018.1.0 the world made acquaintance with two vulnerabilities that will stay with us for a long time. In mitigating Meltdown & Spectre, siduction was as close to the kernel as possible to be able to get fixes in as soon as they roll out. Kernel 4.15.7 has most of the bases covered, even though there will be more coming with 4.16 expected in April," said the devs.

Here's what's new in siduction 2018.2.0

Based on the latest Debian Unstable repositories, the siduction 2018.2.0 release includes many up-to-date components, such as the KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS, GNOME 3.26, Xfce 4.12.4, LXQt 0.12.0, Cinnamon 3.4.6, and MATE 1.20.0 desktop environments, X.Org Server 1.19.5 display server, and systemd 237.4 init system. Various other useful packages and scripts have been added in this release as well.

siduction 2018.2.0 is the first release to ship without Ceni, a tool used for setting up /etc/network/interfaces/ from all flavors except the noX and Xorg ones as it interfered with the NetworkManager network connection manager and only supported the IPv4 protocol. Those who need Ceni can still install it from the official repositories.

There are also various other minor improvements and bug fixes present in siduction 2018.2.0, which you can download right now through our website for 64-bit computers. This release comes with no less than nine flavors, including siduction KDE, siduction GNOME, siduction Cinnamon, siduction MATE, siduction Xfce, siduction LXDE, siduction LXQt, siduction Xorg, and siduction noX.