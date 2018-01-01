Debian-Based siduction Linux Brings Easy SSH Handling to Its First 2018 Release

The Debian-based siduction Linux operating system has been updated today to version 2018.1.0, the first ISO images for the new year, which bring quite a lot of new features and improvements.

Synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) software repositories from December 29, 2017, the siduction 2018.1.0 "Patience" release rings in the new year with up-to-date components like the recently released Linux 4.14.10 kernel, systemd 236 init system, and X.Org Server 1.19.5 display server, and a bunch of enhancements.

It comes with no less than eight flavors, including KDE, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, LXQt, Cinnamon, MATE, Xorg, and noX. siduction 2018.1.0 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.10.5, GNOME 3.26, Xfce 4.12.4, LXQt 0.12.0, Cinnamon 3.4.6, and MATE 1.18.3 desktop environments for their respective editions.

"Sadly, right now, GNOME, MATE, and LXDE are largely unmaintained. If no one steps up to keep them in a releasable state, we might have to drop these flavors with our next release," reads today's announcement. "The corresponding packages will stay in the archives."

Here's what's new in siduction 2018.1.0

New features of siduction 2018.1.0 include the implementation of journal-rotation, along with a maximum size limit to the journal to prevent it from growing too large, new scripts that make turning SSH (Secure Shell) on and off a lot easier on both the live and installed systems, a new paste script, and full UEFI install support.

However, it would appear that full disk encryption with LUKS and LVM remains turned off in the Calamares installer, which no longer offers users the option to opt-out software that doesn't comply with the Debian Free Software Guidelines, including non-free packages. Also, siduction now installs "recommends" set by package maintainers.

For a list of non-free and contrib packages that are installed by default in siduction 2018.1.0, you should check out the release notes. Meanwhile, you can download siduction 2018.1.0 as KDE, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, LXQt, Cinnamon, MATE, Xorg, or noX editions right now through our website. Please note that siduction only supports 64-bit systems. The next siduction release is expected in March 2018.