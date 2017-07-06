Debian-Based Pardus 17.0 Linux Distribution Released with Xfce 4.12 Desktop

The development team behind the Debian-based Pardus Linux distribution for Turkish-speaking users are proud to announce today the release and immediate availability for download of Pardus 17.0.

After being in development for the past several months, Pardus 17.0 is now officially out in it's final, production-ready state, and it looks like it's based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system as it is powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.9 kernel.

The default desktop environment in Pardus 17.0 is the lightweight Xfce 4.12, which is both visually appealing and user-friendly, now to mention that it makes older systems faster and it's low on resources. The latest Pardus release is fully synced with the upstream Debian repositories, so it includes the latest security patches.

PXE boot feature, pre-installed applications

On the software side of things, Pardus 17.0 seems to ship pre-installed with a bunch of popular applications, among which we can mention the Mozilla Firefox 52.2 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 45.8.0, LibreOffice 5.2.7, VLC Media Player 2.2.6, as well as OpenJDK 8 Java RE.

"Enjoy the most up-to-date and stable versions of software such as Firefox, LibreOffice, Thunderbird, and VLC Media Player while your hardware works smoothly and with high performance using the Pardus operating system, which comes with Linux kernel 4.9.0," reads today's announcement.

In addition, Pardus 17.0 features PXE (Preboot Execution Environment) boot support in the Debian Installer, allowing users to install the operating system on more than one device simultaneously, which might come in handy when deploying the OS on small offices and educational organizations.

You can downoad Pardus 17.0 right now from our website, where it is distributed as live, installable ISO images intended only for 64-bit computers. A Pardus 17.0 Server edition is also available for download, and don't hesitate to visit the distro's homepage for more details to get started with using Pardus on your PCs.