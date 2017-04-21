Debian-Based Elive 2.9.0 Beta Finally Brings Persistence, Netsurf Web Browser

The development cycle of the Debian-based Elive 3.0 GNU/Linux distribution continues, and a new Beta milestone was launched today, April 21, 2017, for early adopters and public beta testers.

Coming three weeks after the previous Beta release, Elive 2.9.0 Beta is here to finally implement the promised Persistence feature, which lets users save their personal files, extra apps that they might install, login credentials, and various configuration files during a live session.

The Persistence integration works only with USB sticks and includes some unique features too, among which we can mention guided setup, encryption support, automated cleanup of temporal files (only if the partition is full), saving of desktop settings in unique profiles for each PC, and last but not least, statistics of usage.

"After a long development we finally integrated full Persistence features in Elive with a guided and friendly way to setup it, so you don’t need to create partitions or any configurations and even encryption is included in a fully automated way. This feature is custom made which includes: Statistics usage," reads the announcement.

Netsurf web browser now available

Another interesting feature shipping with today's Elive 2.9.0 Beta release is the inclusion of the Netsurf web browser, which appears to be a very good alternative to Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome on computers with low resources, because, after all, Elive is built around the lightweight Enlightenment desktop environment.

Among other improvements, we can mention the automatic disabling of touchpad taps, but only for one second while the user writes some text, and repair of unmounting of devices by the Thunar file manager, which should now display an error when the respective device is busy.

Automated partitioning in the installer was also fixed, along with the counter of translated sentences for Eltrans. You can download Elive 2.9.0 Beta Live ISO image right now from our website if you want to take the distro for a test drive, but please try to keep in mind that this is still a pre-release version.