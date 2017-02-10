Debian-Based Elive 2.8.0 Beta Distro Is Out with Performance Improvements, More

Four months have passed since the release of Elive 2.7.8 Beta, and the developers of the Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution have announced today the availability of a new Beta version.

Elive 2.8.0 Beta is out, ready for public testers and early adopters who want to get a taste of what's coming in Elive 3.0 when it will be released, if it'll happen anytime soon. There's a bunch of changes included in this development version, but nothing out of the ordinary.

For example, there's now a new Designs Preview feature included, which can only guess that it lets users preview various desktop themes before they can be applied. Moreover, you'll now see thumbnails for Mobi and EPUB files, and the command-line ebook creator utility was greatly improved.

When you install Elive alongside a Microsoft Windows operating system, the timezone and system time should no longer be different in the two OSes. The developers also improved the detection of existing configuration, which can be reused. Furthermore, they managed to fix multiple issues for the Welcome screen.

Among other changes highlighted by the Elive developers in the release notes, we can mention a bunch of performance and stability improvements for the Enlightenment desktop, and a new version of the open-source GIMP image editor.

The Elive team needs your help to make Elive 3.0 a dream come true

The Elive team invites all users to test drive Elive 2.8.0 Beta and report any issues they might encounter to help them make Elive 3.0 a dream come true. "We need your feedback, each new beta version could include things not working as expected, if is the case please contact us so that we can fix the problem asap," said the devs.

You can download Elive 2.8.0 Beta right now from our website, where you'll find ISO images that can be written on either USB flash drives or DVD discs. However, please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version that might contain unknown issues, so it is recommended to use the stable release of Elive instead.