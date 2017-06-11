Debian-Based antiX MX-16.1 Distro Introduces Experimental Encrypted Home Folders

The development team behind the Debian-based antiX MX GNU/Linux distribution announced the immediate availability for download of the first point release of the antiX MX-16 "Metamorphosis" series.

The antiX MX-16 "Metamorphosis" operating system series launched last year in mid-December based on the Debian GNU/Linux 8.6 "Jessie" distribution, but without the systemd init system. This release defaults to sysVinit init system, and it's using a highly customized, lightweight Xfce 4.12.2 desktop environment.

Being the first maintenance update, antiX MX-16.1 adds a few notable changes, such as the implementation of experimental support for encrypted home folders in the installer, UEFI support in the autoinstall feature of the installer, as well as a fix for an issue with partition boot flags affecting various Dell computers.

The antiX MX-16.1 ISO images are shipping pre-loaded with Adobe Flash Player, deprecating MX-Flash, a new default theme, a bunch of new MX-Linux wallpapers, as well as several in-house built tools, such as MX-Packageinstaller, MX-Tools, MX-Defaultlook, and MX Panel Orientation.

"MX-Defaultlook and MX Panel Orientation have been merged, with MX-panel-orientation being deprecated. MX-Defaultlook now includes options for "top or bottom" placement of the horizontal bar, as well as improved panel backup and restore capabilities," reads the release announcement.

Based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 "Jessie"

As expected, the antiX MX-16.1 release is based on the recently launched Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 "Jessie" operating system, which means that it includes all the software and security updates released through the Debian Stable repositories during the past several months.

Other noteworthy changes included in antiX MX-16.1 are right-click menu improvements and a handful of icon themes to apt-notifier, Libreoffice 5.2.6 (on the 64-bit ISO image) or Libreoffice 5.2.5 (on the 32-bit ISO image), updated translations for numerous of the shipped components and apps, and updated manuals.

Full Italian and Russian translations of the official antiX MX manual are now available too, and you can download them as HTML of PDF files. While existing antiX MX-16 users can easily update to antiX MX-16.1 using the built-in system updater, the rest of the world can download the antiX MX-16.1 ISOs now from our website.