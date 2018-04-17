> > >
Debian 11 "Bullseye" & Debian 12 "Bookworm" Are Coming After Debian 10 "Buster"

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" to be released in mid-2019

Apr 17, 2018 
While we're waiting for the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series to be released, it looks like the Debian Release Team announced the codenames for the next two upcoming releases.

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" is already halfway through its development cycle, and the release team recently published an update to inform users and developers about the release dates of various upcoming milestones, such as Transition Freeze on 12 January 2019, Soft Freeze on 12 February 2019, and Full Freeze on 12 March 2019, as well as the approximate final release date.

"We do not have a fixed release date, but given the cadence of previous releases, it is likely that the release date will be some time mid-2019. We certainly hope to improve the length of the full freeze and you can help with that by ensuring that you are ready for these milestones," said Emilio Pozuelo Monfort on behalf of the Debian Release Team.

Meet Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" and Debian GNU/Linux 12 "Bookworm"

In addition to letting users know when they should expect the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series to hit the streets, the Debian Release Team also announced the codename of the next two releases, namely Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" and Debian GNU/Linux 12 "Bookworm." The codenames were decided during the Release Team sprint in Cambridge.

Therefore, expect Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" to come two years after Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster," some time in mid-2021, and Debian GNU/Linux 12 "Bookworm" two years after Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye," some time in mid-2023. Until then, enjoy the latest Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series or use the more bleeding-edge Debian Testing and Debian Sid.

