DebConf19 Debian Linux Conference Will Be Hosted Next Year in Curitiba, Brazil

The Debian Project announced the winner city where next year's DebConf19 Debian conference for Debian Linux contributors, developers, and users will be hosted.

DebConf is the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference, and the Debian team responsible for organizing the next DebConf event has started preparing for 2019's one, a.k.a. DebConf19, by announcing Curitiba as the host city.

Next year, DebConf celebrates 11 years since the event was first held in South America, in Mar del Plata back in 2008, so they decided to celebrate this milestone by choosing Curitiba, the capital of the southern Brazilian state of Paraná, as the host city for DebConf19.

"2019 will mark 11 years since DebConf was last held in South America (Mar del Plata, 2008) so we think it's about time for DebConf to come back," reads the wiki page. "The free software community in Brazil enjoys organizing events to bring people together."

The official dates are yet to be announced

At the moment of writing, the Debian Project didn't set any official dates for DebConf19, but rest assured that they will be announced in time for everyone to thoroughly prepare for the event and get their airplane tickets cheap.

DebConf is Debian's main event of the year and a crucial experience for Debian developers to gather together and share their knowledge, as well as to hack on the new features of the next release of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system, Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster."

While DebConf19 is more than a year away, you are welcome to attend this year's DebConf18 Debian conference, which will take place between July 29 and August 5, in Hsinchu, Taiwan. More details can be found on the dedicated website.

Debconf19 will be hosted in Curitiba, Brazil! https://t.co/B51WDqZe6Y — The Debian Project (@debian) January 25, 2018