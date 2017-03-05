CRUX-Based Kwort 4.3.2 Linux OS Is Out with GTK3 Support, Improved Look and Feel

David Cortarello from the Kwort project, a GNU/Linux distribution that's fast, lightweight, modern, and based on CRUX Linux, announced the availability of the second point release to the Kwort 4.3 stable series.

The Kwort 4.3.2 ISO image comes thirteen months after the developers announced the first maintenance update to the Kwort 4.3 series. To be honest, that's a lot of time between two point releases, and we have no idea what happened with the development of this GNU/Linux distribution, but all things considered, it's a worthy update.

"Clean system as always allows us to remain simple and fast. You'll see that this release is a little bit bigger as we include the linux-firmware package as in the previous release and also llvm a allow a few X.Org drivers to work properly," reads the release announcement on the distribution's website.

Here's what's new in Kwort 4.3.2

As the developers explained, the Kwort 4.3.2 release comes with all sorts of goodies, starting with the Linux 4.8.15 kernel and Glibc (GNU C Library) 2.24, and continuing with the updated user interface thanks to the implementation of support for the latest GTK+ 3 toolkit, which is included by default in the distro alongside the GTK2 packages.

The Chromium web browser was updated to version 56.0.2924.28, so it now supports the latest Glibc, a new kpkg version has landed and adds support for checking if upgrades are available before fetching and upgrading the entire operating system, and many core packages have been updated to their latest versions.

The Kwort 4.3.2 install medium is available for download as we speak from our website, and you should download it if you plan on reinstalling or deploying the OS on new computers. Otherwise, if you're running a healthy Kwort 4.3 installation, you can simply update to version 4.3.2 by installing all the released updates via the official repositories.