CrossOver for Android Lets You Run Windows Apps on Intel-Based Chromebooks

CodeWeavers‏, the commercial company behind the well-known CrossOver for Linux and Mac application that lets users install and run Windows apps and games is still working to release an Android version.

Dubbed CrossOver Android, the project has been in development for the past year, and while it's still in an Alpha state, it looks like it is already capable of running Windows software on Intel-based Chromebooks and Android tablets. Since then, the project kept updating CrossOver for Android with new features.

The latest Alpha version of CrossOver Android was released a few days ago, and it looks like it brings support for Google's Android Nougat mobile operating system, better support for running Microsoft Office on Chromebooks, support for 64-bit file offsets to allow the use of very large files, and some visual enhancements to the UI.

"CrossOver's UI has further enhancements, and we have improved our feature for gathering debug logs during testing. We have many other fixes in this release," says CodeWeavers‏ in the release notes for CrossOver Android 16.2 Alpha 4, which is available for installation from the Google Play Store.

CrossOver Android supports Chromebooks with Play Store support

As you might have guessed, you'll need to own a Chromebook that Google already supports with Android apps, which can be installed from its Play Store. If your Chromebook still hasn't received Play Store support, you can install CrossOver Android on an x86 Android device to seamlessly run full-featured Windows apps.

"Run Windows utility software like Quicken and Microsoft Office, or DirectX games, like Wizard101. Games from your Steam library will run with CrossOver Android at native speeds. Get rid of remote sessions and multiple devices," reads the project's homepage, where you can sign up if you want to try out the preview version.

CrossOver is a graphical user interface for Wine (Wine Is Not an Emulator), the open-source compatibility layer capable of running Windows apps on Unix-like platforms. With CrossOver Android, you will be able to run both Windows software and Android apps on a single device. The latest Wine development release added OpenGL support for the Android driver, so you'll also be able to play some nice games!