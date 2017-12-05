CrossOver 17 Lets You Install Microsoft Office 2016 on Your Linux Computer

CodeWeavers' Josh DuBois announced today the general availability of the CrossOver 17.0.0 commercial application that lets Linux and macOS users install apps and games designed for Microsoft Windows.

CrossOver 17.0.0 is the latest stable release of the application, which is a graphical user interface for the open-source Wine compatibility layer for installing Windows apps and games on Linux and UNIX-like operating systems, and it comes with support for the latest Microsoft Office 2016 office suite and Quicken 2017.

"CrossOver 17 supports Microsoft Office 2016: the latest and greatest Microsoft Office suite. You can install Office 2016 Home and Office 2016 Business from your Office 365 account and use the full-featured versions of these products," said Josh DuBois. "CrossOver 17 also supports Quicken 2017 for your home financial needs."

For those using the older Microsoft Office 2010 and Microsoft Office 2013 office suites via CrossOver, the CrossOver 17.0.0 update brings a bunch of functional improvements, and it makes sure you can successfully install and run many of your favorite Windows apps on your GNU/Linux distribution and macOS.

Run League of Legends on Linux with CrossOver 17

For Linux users, CrossOver 17.0.0 lets them install and play the League of Legends game, and brings all the latest Wine compatibility layer updates. Thousands of improvements have been implemented in CrossOver's core technology when compared to previous releases of the application.

CrossOver 17.0.0 is available for free as an upgrade for existing customers, and it can be purchased from CodeWeavers for as low as $29.95 USD. Mac customers with active support entitlements will also be able to upgrade to CrossOver 17 the next time they launch the application on their Macs. Trial versions of CrossOver 17 for Linux and CrossOver 17 for Mac are available as well on the official website.