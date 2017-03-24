CrossOver 16.2 Supports Microsoft Outlook 2013, Improves Windows Compatibility

CodeWeavers' Josh DuBois informed us via an email announcement that the CrossOver 16.2.0 commercial graphical user interface for Wine is now available for GNU/Linux and macOS operating systems.

CrossOver 16.2.0 is not a major release of the application that lets Linux and Mac users install and use various apps and games designed for Microsoft Windows, but only a maintenance update that promises to further improve the core Windows compatibility layer, as well as add better support for some popular applications.

One of these is Outlook 2013, as CrossOver 16.2 appears to be the first version to support Microsoft's email and calendar client. "We have also made improvements to our compatibility with the rest of the Microsoft Office 2013 suite, including fixes for problems which caused some users to be unable to register," said the devs.

CrossOver 16.2 is now based on Wine 2.0

Another interesting change implemented in this release of CrossOver is full migration to the stable Wine 2.0 series of the open-source compatibility layer software application that lets Microsoft Windows apps run on Unix-like platforms, which means that all the upstream features are now available in CrossOver 16.2.

Quicken support was improved as well, and CrossOver 16.2 also fixes several bugs reported by users since the previous point release regarding updates not applying cleanly. Copy/paste should now work correctly on macOS, along with the windowing behavior, which should now be a lot faster and more reliable, especially for some OpenGL apps.

Last but not least, CrossOver 16.2 has activation fixes for the Microsoft Office 2010 office suite, several improvements to game performance, connection fixes for Microsoft Outlook 2010, as well as improvements to the Performance Enhanced Graphics component. Download CrossOver 16.2.0 for GNU/Linux and macOS right now.