> > >
Softpedia Homepage  

Clonezilla Live Disk Cloning OS Gets New Massive Deployment BitTorrent Mechanism

Clonezilla Live 2.5.5-38 is now available to download

Apr 16, 2018 14:55 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The open source and freely distributed Clonezilla Live disk cloning and imaging live system recently received a new stable release that adds several new features, enhancements, and other changes.

Clonezilla Live 2.5.5-38 is now the latest stable release of the live system based on the open-source partition and disk imaging and cloning Clonezilla software. It's synced with the software repositories of the Debian Sid operating system series and uses a recent kernel from the Linux 4.15 branch.

However, one of the most interesting feature of the Clonezilla Live 2.5.5-38 release is a new massive deployment mechanism based on the BitTorrent technology. Developer Steven Shiau explains that Clonezilla now needs to convert the original disk image to the special format when using the new BitTorrent mode for mass deployments.

Users should keep in mind though that the new BitTorrent mass deployment mechanism will require more disk space in the image repository than the standar one. Clonezilla Live 2.5.5-38 also comes with the Partclone 0.3.11-drbl3 open source partition clone and restore tool offering support for a new image format.

Clonezilla Live now supports the lz4 and zstd compression algorithms

The new Clonezilla Live release also introduces support for lz4/lz4mt (-z8/-z8p) and zstd/pzstd (-z9/-z9p) compression algorithms, a new channel bonding option when configuring the network, as well as new -pe and -pfe options to the ocs-sr tool so you can enter passwords in the command options, though it's not safe.

There's also a new -cbm option added to the ocs-live-feed-img tool and a new "ocs_netlink_timeout" boot parameter to allow users to assign a network link detection timeout to the ocs-live-netcfg component. The "ocs_litesrv_mode" boot parameter was removed and dnsmasq relay now works for UEFI network boot clients.

"Add a workaround to make dnsmasq relay work for uEFI network boot clients. i.e., we have to assign the tftp server IP address in grub network boot loader. This is only necessary when dnsmasq is used to relay the DHCP request from clients to existing DHCP service," said developer Steven Shiau in the release notes.

Other than that, the prep-ocsroot tool can now use disk block devices like /dev/sdc as an image repository, the ocs-chnthn tool now supports device names like /dev/nvme0n1p1, the drbl-chntpw package was replaced with chntpw, and Clonzilla Live now supports UUID and LABEL for image repositories.

As expected, various bugs were squshed in this release, adding support for modifying Windows 10 hostnames via the ocs-chnthn tool, and allowing the cnvt-ocs-dev component to properly convert EBR, such as sda2-ebr. You can download Clonezilla Live 2.5.5-38 right now through our web portal for 64-bit and 32-bit systems.

Related Stories

ReactOS Is Adding Support for Windows 10 and 8 Apps, NTFS Driver

ReactOS release 0.4.8 is now available for download

ReactOS Is Adding Support for Windows 10 and 8 Apps, NTFS Driver
GNOME 3.28 Desktop Gets First Point Release, It's Ready for Mass Deployment

GNOME 3.28.1 packages are now available to download

GNOME 3.28 Desktop Gets First Point Release, It's Ready for Mass Deployment
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Integrates Canonical Livepatch for Rebootless Kernel Updates

Canonical Livepatch is now integrated in Software & Updates

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Integrates Canonical Livepatch for Rebootless Kernel Updates
Debian-Based Raspberry Digital Signage Now Works on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

Raspberry Digital Signage 11.2 is now available for download

Debian-Based Raspberry Digital Signage Now Works on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

Fresh Reviews

Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review

A combination that will quickly win you over

Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review
God of War Review (PS4)

One epic journey through Norse mythology

God of War Review (PS4)
Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review

A great set up for gamers that want complete autonomy

Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review
World of Warriors Review (PS4)

Some games are better to remain on their original platform

World of Warriors Review (PS4)

Latest News

Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.10 with Fix for KDE Plasma Hang, More Bug Fixes

Addresses all the critical patch updates for April 2018

Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.10 with Fix for KDE Plasma Hang, More Bug Fixes
Debian 11 "Bullseye" & Debian 12 "Bookworm" Are Coming After Debian 10 "Buster"

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" to be released in mid-2019

Debian 11 "Bullseye" & Debian 12 "Bookworm" Are Coming After Debian 10 "Buster"
You Can Now Create Your Own Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Live System with Pinguy Builder

It also works with Ubuntu 17.10 and Ubuntu 17.04

You Can Now Create Your Own Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Live System with Pinguy Builder
Apple Releases iOS 11.4 and tvOS 11.4 Public Beta 2 for Public Beta Testing

Here's how to install the new public beta versions

Apple Releases iOS 11.4 and tvOS 11.4 Public Beta 2 for Public Beta Testing
Apple Seeds Second macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 Beta to Developers

A public beta version should be available shortly

Apple Seeds Second macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 Beta to Developers
Apple Pay Expands to More Banks, Credit Unions in the US, Russia, Canada, Europe

It's available to new banks in Italy, Spain & Mainland China

Apple Pay Expands to More Banks, Credit Unions in the US, Russia, Canada, Europe
Did You Know? The Default Microsoft Outlook Contact Pic Was Bill Gates’ Mug Shot

The generic contact icon used in Outlook 2010 is actually the silhouette of Microsoft founder Bill Gates

Did You Know? The Default Microsoft Outlook Contact Pic Was Bill Gates’ Mug Shot
US Says ZTE Can't Buy American Components for 7 Years

The company is taking a hit at the stock market

US Says ZTE Can't Buy American Components for 7 Years
What Would You Change About Microsoft If You Were the Company’s CEO?

You’re Microsoft’s CEO, pick 3 things you’d change right now

What Would You Change About Microsoft If You Were the Company’s CEO?
Windows 10 Spring Creators Update: How Fluent Design Evolves

Fluent Design is an essential part of the feature release

Windows 10 Spring Creators Update: How Fluent Design Evolves