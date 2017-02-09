Civilization VI Launches for Linux & SteamOS, AMD GPUs Not Officially Supported

Today, February 9, 2017, Aspyr Media released Sid Meier’s Civilization VI turn-based 4X video game for the Linux and SteamOS platforms on Steam.

If you already bought the game and you've been waiting to play it on your Linux box, read no more and fire up Steam right now to install the game. Done? Good, and now we'd like to inform you about the system requirements.

According to Aspyr Media, who ported the game to Linux/SteamOS in quite a remarkable time frame, you'll need a PC powered by an Intel Core i3 530 or AMD A8-3870 CPU running at 2.93 GHz or higher, with 6 GB RAM and 15GB free disk space.

Of course, the Linux operating system of choice is Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) or SteamOS 2.0, and it is recommended to have an Nvidia GeForce 650 or better graphics card with 1 GB VRAM or more.

Unfortunately, ATI/AMD Radeon and Intel graphics cards are not officially supported, but Aspyr Media has said on Twitter that the game is playable on these GPUs, though users might experience some issues with either AMDGPU-PRO or Mesa graphics drivers.

"If you don't meet the above system requirements, that does NOT mean you wont be able to run Civilization VI. If we know anything about the Linux community, its that you all find a way to make something work on your specific distro and comparable hardware sets," said the developers.

At the moment, the company has no idea when or if AMD Radeon GPUs will be officially supported for playing Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, but keep your fingers crossed, and don't hesitate to install the Mesa 17 drivers from the Padoka or Oibaf PPA for the best gaming experience.

The "Best Strategy Game" is now available on Linux

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the latest installment of the Civilization franchise, developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K Games. In 2016, it won the "Best Strategy Game" award during The Game Awards annual awards ceremony.

We invite you to watch the official launch trailer below, and if the game finished downloading, we'll leave you to enjoy every single minute of it, because, after all, it's the best strategy game we've ever played. Have fun!