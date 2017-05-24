Cinnamon 3.4 Desktop Environment Gets First Point Release for Linux Mint 18.2

Linux Mint project leader and Cinnamon developer Clement Lefebvre published the first point release of the recently unveiled Cinnamon 3.4 desktop environment, which will be included in the upcoming Linux Mint 18.2 operating system.

When Cinnamon 3.4 launched earlier this month, we told you that it would take a few revisions until it's ready to land in the stable software repositories of various GNU/Linux distributions that offer this GNOME 3-inspired desktop environment to their users, and Cinnamon 3.4.1 is here to do exactly that.

From the GitHub changelog of Cinnamon 3.4.1, which we've also attached at the end of the article for your reading pleasure, we can't help but notice that there are quite some bug fixes and improvements implemented. The deprecation of the GTK_POLICY_EXTERNAL environment variable and better device icons in Sound settings are among some that caught our eye.

The Menu applet appears to have received the most attention in this first point release of the Cinnamon 3.4 desktop environment, providing users with better keyboard navigation of a recent context menu or a second recent context menu toggled as open, notifications when recent files are activated but can't be reached, and the partial revert of a vector box patch.

"There is flickering as events go from a button to the vector box and back. Remove the idle callback, and directly react to the enter even once more. To compensate, increase our maybeUpdateVectorBox delay timeout, which more or less fixes the original problem the above commit was attempting to fix," explains Michael Webster.

User applet no longer lets users switch to a Guest account via LightDM

There are several other bug fixes implemented in the Cinnamon 3.4.1 desktop environment for various components, including the User applet, which no longer lets users switch to a Guest account via the LightDM login manager. Again, please check out the full changelog below or on the GitHub page of the project if you're curious to know every single change that made it into this release.

You can download the Cinnamon 3.4.1 source tarball right now from our website if you want to experiment with compiling the desktop environment yourself, but we recommend that you wait until it hits the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution before updating. Cinnamon 3.4.1 was tagged on GitHub as ready for deployment in Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya".