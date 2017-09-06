Chrome OS Will Soon Allow All Chromebook Owners to Rename USB Flash Drives

Google's Chromium evangelist François Beaufort is back with more goodies for Chromebook owners, recently revealing the fact that future versions of Chrome OS will allow users to rename attached USB flash drives.

A new "Rename" option has been added to the right-click context menu of the Files app on Chrome OS, which allows you to rename an attached USB flash storage devices, be it either a USB stick or an external drive. The renaming feature, which is currently available on the Chrome Canary experimental channel, can also be enabled using the CTRL+Enter keyboard shortcut on your Chromebook.

"Renaming external USB flash drives in Chrome OS will soon be possible for everyone as the team is currently implementing that feature in Canary behind the experimental flag chrome://flags/#enable-external-drive-rename," said François Beaufort. "Note that you can use the same < Ctrl > + < Enter > shortcut keys combination to rename folders and files and your USB drive now."

Mouse reverse scrolling, mute/unmute websites, and "Recent" folder

The Files app has also received a "Recent" folder in latest Chrome Canary, which will show recently modified files from your Google Drive, the Downloads folder, as well as Media views on Chromebooks that already support Google Play Store. In addition, the Chrome OS Canary experimental channel now offers users a new "Reverse scrolling" setting for the mouse wheel.

Another upcoming Chrome OS feature is the ability to mute and unmute websites that play audio. The setting has been implemented directly into the Page Info popover menu and it's simply called "Sound." François Beaufort says that this feature, which is also available for testing on Chrome Canary if you enabled the "--enable-features=SoundContentSetting" flag, will give Chromebook owners more control over their web browsing sessions.

Recent folder on the Files app

Mute/unmute sound on websites