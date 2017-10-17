Chrome OS Gets Material Design for "Do Not Disturb," Android-Like Screenshots

Chromium evangelist François Beaufort is sharing today information on a new Material Design refresh for Google's Chrome OS' "Do Not Disturb" mode, which landed in the latest Chrome Canary channel.

According to the developer, the Material Design refresh for the "Do Not Disturb" mode will make the Notification Center look nicer, but also consistent with the Android user experience. Those using the Chrome Canary experimental channel can give it a try right now.

"Chrome OS "Do Not Disturb" mode is getting a Material Design refresh in latest Canary. This makes the Notification Center look nicer in my opinion and consistent with Android UX as well," said François Beaufort in a Google+ post.

Chrome OS could also get a refreshed screenshot functionality

In related news, according to a recent commit in Chromium Gerrit, Google plans to introduce a tablet mode power button screenshot chord, thus revamping the existing screenshot functionality of Chrome OS to be more like that of its Android mobile operating system.

The change creates a PowerButtonScreenshotController function for handling the tablet mode power button screenshot accelerator in Chrome OS. This will allow users to use power button and volume down simultaneously to take a full-screen screenshot while in tablet mode, which is similar to the screenshot functionality on Android.

For now, Chromebook users need to use a weird combination of keys to take a full-screen or area screenshot on Chrome OS, while taking screenshots in tablet mode requires the use of a third-party extension.

These and many other new features could be soon available from the Chrome Canary or Dev channels. However, we don't recommend switching Chrome OS from stable to a more experimental channel if you want to have a stable and reliable experience on your Chromebook.