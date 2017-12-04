Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.11.4 Desktop, KDE Applications 17.08.3

Users of the Chakra GNU/Linux distribution would be happy to learn that the latest KDE Plasma 5.11.4 desktop environment and KDE Applications 17.08.3 software suite landed in the stable repositories.

Originally based on Arch Linux, Chakra GNU/Linux is a rolling Linux-based operating system built on top of the latest KDE software. Once Chakra GNU/Linux is installed on your personal computer, you will receive updates forever, without the need to download a new ISO snapshot and reinstall the entire OS.

As of December 1, 2017, Chakra GNU/Linux users can update their installations to the latest KDE Plasma 5.11.4 desktop environment, as well as both KDE Applications 17.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.40.0 software suites. Under the hood, the distro is now powered by Linux kernel 4.13.11 or Linux kernel 4.4.93 LTS, and systemd 235.

"With your next system upgrade you will receive all the latest versions of KDE’s Plasma, Applications and Frameworks, in addition to updates in many packages in our [core] repository. In total, more than 1280 packages are being moved into our stable repositories," said Neofytos Kolokotronis in the forum announcement.

All Chakra GNU/Linux users must update their systems

Also landed recently in the Chakra GNU/Linux stable repositories is Glib2 2.54.1, Boost 1.65.0, Python 3.6.2, Poppler 0.60.1, the proprietary Nvidia 387.22, 304.137, and 340.104 drivers, pacman-mirrorlist 20171103, linux-firmware 20171009.bf04291, xf86-input-libinput 0.26.0, NetworkManager 1.8.4, MariaDB 10.1.28, and GStreamer 1.12.3.

Additionally, software like Wine 2.22, qBittorrent 4.0.1, Blender 2.79, Konversation 1.7.4, Calibre 3.12.0, OpenShot 2.4.1, PartitionManager 3.2.1, HPLIP 3.17.10, PostgreSQL 9.6.6, BlueZ 5.47, btrfs-progs 4.13.3, OpenSSL 1.0.2.m, and GTK+ 3.22.24 also landed in the Chakra GNU/Linux software repos.

All Chakra GNU/Linux users are urged to update their installations as soon as possible to receive all these updates and many others. To update, simply run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal emulator. Don't forget to reboot your computer when installing a new kernel version. Newcomers can download the latest Chakra GNU/Linux live ISO image right now from our website.